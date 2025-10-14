Maryland is seeing a spike in scams online and over the phone. What can you do about it?

Maryland is among the top 10 states with the largest spike in reports of online scams and fraud in recent years. According to an analysis of FTC data by the investment website BrokerChooser, Maryland saw a 53 percent increase in reports over the past 5 years.

Shari Greene joins Midday to discuss the work of the Older and Disabled Persons Unit in the Economic Crimes Division at the Baltimore City State’s Attorney’s Office.

Plus, we hear from WYPR host Raquel Razan about her own run in with a scammer, and what she learned from the experience.

And then, two experts share tips and insights on how to protect yourself and your loved ones from frauds and scam.

Ted Meyerson, AARP Maryland’s lead fraud volunteer, and Clay Campbell of consumer protection organization Greater Maryland Better Business Bureau join the show and bust myths about scams and fraud.

