Baltimore Jewish Council's Howard Libit on the hostage release, the Gaza ceasefire and the road ahead

By Tom Hall,
Sam Bermas-DawesRob Sivak
Published October 13, 2025 at 12:43 PM EDT
People gather at a plaza known as the hostages square in Tel Aviv, Israel, Monday, Oct. 13, 2025 prior to the release of Israeli hostages held in Gaza. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)
People gather at a plaza known as Hostages Square in Tel Aviv, Israel, Monday, Oct. 13, 2025 prior to the release of the last remaining Israeli hostages held in Gaza.

On Monday, the last remaining hostages being held by Hamas in Gaza were returned to Israel, and nearly 2000 Palestinians were freed from Israeli prisons, as part of a fragile ceasefire deal in the bloody two-year-old Israel-Hamas war. The long-awaited hostage release and the end of Israel's devastating military assault on Gaza have sparked an outpouring of joy and relief in the region, but many questions remain about the path to a lasting peace.

Tom's next guest is Howard Libit, the executive director of the Baltimore Jewish Council, which represents Jewish organizations and congregations in the Greater Baltimore area and throughout Maryland on social, political and humanitarian issues affecting Jews locally, nationally and worldwide. Mr. Libit joins us on Zoom with reaction to today's news from Israel.

Howard Libit is executive director of the Baltimore Jewish Council.
Howard Libit is executive director of the Baltimore Jewish Council.

Later this week, Tom's guest will be Earl El-Amin, the resident Imam at the Muslim Community Cultural Center of Baltimore. We'll hear his take on the prospects for lasting peace in Gaza and throughout the Middle East.

(Audio will be posted here early this afternoon)

IsraelPalestinePresident TrumpGaza
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for Midday.
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's interim senior producer.
