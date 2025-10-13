Baltimore Jewish Council's Howard Libit on the hostage release, the Gaza ceasefire and the road ahead

On Monday, the last remaining hostages being held by Hamas in Gaza were returned to Israel, and nearly 2000 Palestinians were freed from Israeli prisons, as part of a fragile ceasefire deal in the bloody two-year-old Israel-Hamas war. The long-awaited hostage release and the end of Israel's devastating military assault on Gaza have sparked an outpouring of joy and relief in the region, but many questions remain about the path to a lasting peace.

Tom's next guest is Howard Libit, the executive director of the Baltimore Jewish Council, which represents Jewish organizations and congregations in the Greater Baltimore area and throughout Maryland on social, political and humanitarian issues affecting Jews locally, nationally and worldwide. Mr. Libit joins us on Zoom with reaction to today's news from Israel.

photo by Jason Putsche Howard Libit is executive director of the Baltimore Jewish Council.

Later this week, Tom's guest will be Earl El-Amin, the resident Imam at the Muslim Community Cultural Center of Baltimore. We'll hear his take on the prospects for lasting peace in Gaza and throughout the Middle East.

(Audio will be posted here early this afternoon)