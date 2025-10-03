Midday, live from Baltimore's New/Next Film Festival 2025

Midday at the Movies is live at the 2025 New Next Film Festival here at the historic Charles Theatre in Baltimore.

We take a look behind the scenes and behind the screens, talking with the creators of the New/Next Festival and some of the filmmakers whose work will be showcased over the weekend.

Sam Sessa and Eric Hatch are the co-founders of the New/Next Film Festival. Sessa is a WTMD music host and the Director of Community Events and Community Engagement for Baltimore Public Media.

Hatch is a renowned film and music curator here in Baltimore. He serves as New/Next’s director of programming, and screened some 700 film submissions to assemble this year’s extraordinary festival lineup.

Jed Dietz joins the panel. He is the founding director of the Maryland Film Festival.

The festival's filmmakers joining Midday are Daniel Christian (Possum Town), Jamyla Krempel (Dwelling), Sam Pollard (Lowndes County and the Road to Black Power) and Leah Clare Michaels (Moon Crab).

Photo of Jamyla Krempel by Hannah Oneda. Clockwise from top left: Filmmakers Sam Pollard, Jamyla Krempel, Leah Clare Michaels and Daniel Christian are featured in New/Next Film Festival 2025.

Contact us if you have a question or a comment about the festival and its movies! We’re not able to take calls today, so drop us an email: [email protected].