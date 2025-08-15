Baltimore sports: The Orioles are winding down and the Ravens are ramping up
Midday guest host Gabe Ortis gets the latest news on Baltimore sports with Cordell Woodland from 105.7 The Fan, who joins the show live from Camden Yards. They discuss the current state of Orioles baseball and the upcoming preseason game between the Ravens and the Dallas Cowboys.