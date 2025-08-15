2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
Baltimore sports: The Orioles are winding down and the Ravens are ramping up

By Teria Rogers,
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Published August 15, 2025 at 12:45 PM EDT
Baltimore Orioles' Ryan Mountcastle (6) steals home past Seattle Mariners catcher Mitch Garver, left, during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Thursday, Aug. 14, 2025, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)
1 of 2  — Mariners Orioles Baseball
Baltimore Orioles' Ryan Mountcastle (6) steals home past Seattle Mariners catcher Mitch Garver, left, during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Thursday, Aug. 14, 2025, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)
Stephanie Scarbrough/AP / AP
Indianapolis Colts tight end Sean McKeon, top left, is hit by Baltimore Ravens safety Keondre Jackson (39) as teammate Jay Higgins IV, right, helps defend during the second half of an NFL preseason football game Thursday, Aug. 7, 2025, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
2 of 2  — Colts Ravens Football
Indianapolis Colts tight end Sean McKeon, top left, is hit by Baltimore Ravens safety Keondre Jackson (39) as teammate Jay Higgins IV, right, helps defend during the second half of an NFL preseason football game Thursday, Aug. 7, 2025, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon/AP / AP

Midday guest host Gabe Ortis gets the latest news on Baltimore sports with Cordell Woodland from 105.7 The Fan, who joins the show live from Camden Yards. They discuss the current state of Orioles baseball and the upcoming preseason game between the Ravens and the Dallas Cowboys.

Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
See stories by Teria Rogers
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for Midday.
See stories by Sam Bermas-Dawes