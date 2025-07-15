2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
Midday

What hurts today? Sports injuries and how to prevent them with Dr. Miho Tanaka

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersSam Bermas-Dawes
Published July 15, 2025 at 12:00 PM EDT
Rattanakun, via Canva

On Midday today, are ask listeners about their aches and pains.

Dr. Miho Tanaka is an orthopedic surgeon and associate professor at Harvard Medical School. She is also the Director of the Women's Sports Medicine Program at Massachusetts General Hospital.

Miho joins Midday to discuss your body's fitness and how injuries can impact your sports performance. What is the best way to prevent injuries often incurred from an active lifestyle?

Midday
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for Midday.
