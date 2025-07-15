What hurts today? Sports injuries and how to prevent them with Dr. Miho Tanaka
On Midday today, are ask listeners about their aches and pains.
Dr. Miho Tanaka is an orthopedic surgeon and associate professor at Harvard Medical School. She is also the Director of the Women's Sports Medicine Program at Massachusetts General Hospital.
Miho joins Midday to discuss your body's fitness and how injuries can impact your sports performance. What is the best way to prevent injuries often incurred from an active lifestyle?