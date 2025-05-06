A wave of new policies regarding cell phone use in Baltimore schools
Artificial intelligence, social media, smart phones and cyberbullying. Today’s young people live with access to digital technology unlike anything older Americans had when they were young.
Schools across the country are still playing catch-up with policies regarding technology use by students. WYPR education reporter Bri Hatch joins Midday to talk about what local schools are doing when it comes to smartphone use and their students.