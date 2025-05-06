2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
Midday

A wave of new policies regarding cell phone use in Baltimore schools

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersSam Bermas-Dawes
Published May 6, 2025 at 11:59 AM EDT
Artificial intelligence, social media, smart phones and cyberbullying. Today’s young people live with access to digital technology unlike anything older Americans had when they were young.

Schools across the country are still playing catch-up with policies regarding technology use by students. WYPR education reporter Bri Hatch joins Midday to talk about what local schools are doing when it comes to smartphone use and their students.

Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for Midday.
