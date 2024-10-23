'Tell Me Everything' seeks the quiet meaning in unseen, unrecorded lives

In 2009, Elizabeth Strout won the Pulitzer Prize for her wonderful novel about a famously cantankerous and compelling character, Olive Kitteridge. Since then, in books like The Burgess Boys and My Name is Lucy Barton, Strout introduced readers to more of her engaging, vivacious characters.

And with her latest book, published last month, Strout brings all of these characters together. Tell Me Everything is a quiet, masterful, beautiful peroration on love and loyalty that doesn’t shy away from life’s big questions. Strout joins us to talk about her compelling and complicated characters.