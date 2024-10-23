© 2024 WYPR
'Tell Me Everything' seeks the quiet meaning in unseen, unrecorded lives

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersSam Bermas-Dawes
Published October 23, 2024 at 12:00 PM EDT
Photo by Leonardo Cendamo.

In 2009, Elizabeth Strout won the Pulitzer Prize for her wonderful novel about a famously cantankerous and compelling character, Olive Kitteridge. Since then, in books like The Burgess Boys and My Name is Lucy Barton, Strout introduced readers to more of her engaging, vivacious characters.

And with her latest book, published last month, Strout brings all of these characters together. Tell Me Everything is a quiet, masterful, beautiful peroration on love and loyalty that doesn’t shy away from life’s big questions. Strout joins us to talk about her compelling and complicated characters.

