Baltimore police commissioner Worley on violence reduction and juvenile justice

Commissioner of the Baltimore City Police Department Richard Worley joins Midday to discuss challenges facing his department, which he has lead for less than a year.

Worley, a native of Pigtown in southeast Baltimore, is a longtime member of the department and was named acting commissioner in June 2023. His nomination was approved by Baltimore city council last October.

Homicides and non-fatal shootings continue to decline in Baltimore and around the country, and the city has announced another expansion of the Group Violence Reduction Strategy. But can police sustain the program with hundreds of patrol vacancies?

