WYPR is shutting down its main transmitter tonight (10/27) for scheduled maintenance from midnight until 2 a.m. Saturday morning. You can stream us on our app or our website. WYPO and WYPF are unaffected.
Midday

Israel-Hamas: Congress is stalled but the conflict advances

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersMalarie Pinkard-Pierre
Published October 24, 2023 at 12:05 PM EDT
Isreali soldiers patrol next to houses damaged by Hamas militants at Kibbutz Kissufim in southern Israel, Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023. The Kibbutz was stormed by Hamas militants from the nearby Gaza Strip on Oct. 7, when they killed and captured many Israelis. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
Francisco Seco
/
AP
Isreali soldiers patrol next to houses damaged by Hamas militants at Kibbutz Kissufim in southern Israel, Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023. The Kibbutz was stormed by Hamas militants from the nearby Gaza Strip on Oct. 7, when they killed and captured many Israelis.

Today on Midday, multiple perspectives on the conflict in the Middle East.

Tom starts with Maryland Congressman Dutch Ruppersberger, then we hear from Sam Sokol, a Tel-Aviv based reporter for Haaretz.

Later in the show, he speaks with Dr. Mitchell Bard, who is the Executive Director of the nonprofit American-Israeli Cooperative Enterprise and is also the father of a 26-year-old Israeli Army Reservist.

To wrap up the show, we take a look forward with Steven Simon, a Senior Research Fellow at the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft, who addresses what comes next in his latest article for Foreign Affairs Magazine.

