Israel-Hamas: Congress is stalled but the conflict advances

Today on Midday, multiple perspectives on the conflict in the Middle East.

Tom starts with Maryland Congressman Dutch Ruppersberger, then we hear from Sam Sokol, a Tel-Aviv based reporter for Haaretz.

Later in the show, he speaks with Dr. Mitchell Bard, who is the Executive Director of the nonprofit American-Israeli Cooperative Enterprise and is also the father of a 26-year-old Israeli Army Reservist.

To wrap up the show, we take a look forward with Steven Simon, a Senior Research Fellow at the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft, who addresses what comes next in his latest article for Foreign Affairs Magazine.

