© 2023 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Programs
Midday

Adam Nagourney goes behind the headlines of The New York Times

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersSam Bermas-DawesMalarie Pinkard-Pierre
Published October 17, 2023 at 12:05 PM EDT
Adam Nagourney, journalist and author of "The Times: How the Newspaper of Record Survived Scandal, Scorn and the Transformation of Journalism.
Kyle Froman
Adam Nagourney, journalist and author of "The Times: How the Newspaper of Record Survived Scandal, Scorn and the Transformation of Journalism.

On today's show, a conversation about the New York Times, one of the world’s most singular and powerful journalistic enterprises. Adam Nagourney joined the Times in 1996, and served as the chief political correspondent in Washington, D.C., and as the Los Angeles Bureau Chief. He now covers national politics.

Nagourney captures with exquisite detail and insight the triumphs and the tumult of the world’s “paper of record,” between the post-Watergate years in the 1970s through the surprise election of Donald Trump in 2016.

The book is called, The Times: How the Newspaper of Record Survived Scandal, Scorn and the Transformation of Journalism.

Want to join our conversation? Email [email protected], or call in at 410-662-8780.

Audio will be posted here following the program

Tags
Midday MiddayWYPR ProgramsNewsjournalism
Stay Connected
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
See stories by Tom Hall
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
See stories by Teria Rogers
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for On The Record.
See stories by Sam Bermas-Dawes
Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Malarie is Midday's Editorial Producer.
See stories by Malarie Pinkard-Pierre