Healthwatch with Dr. Leana Wen: COVID vaccines this fall

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersMalarie Pinkard-PierreSam Bermas-Dawes
Published July 13, 2023 at 12:15 PM EDT
Today on Midday Healthwatch with Dr. Leana Wen, we discuss the latest on the plan for COVID vaccines this fall, the upside of artificial intelligence in health care, and how to be ready for a visit the emergency room.

Dr. Wen is one of America’s most trusted and knowledgeable public health experts, and we are grateful that she has been a regular guest on our show for many years. In 2019, she was included in Time Magazine’s list of the 100 most influential people. She‘s an emergency physician; she teaches at the George Washington University School of Public Health. She writes a column for the Washington Post. She’s a medical analyst for CNN, a Senior Fellow at the Brookings Institution and the author of Lifelines: A Doctor's Journey in the Fight for Public Health.

Want to join our conversation? Email [email protected], or call in at 410-662-8780.

Audio will be posted here following the program.

