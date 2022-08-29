© 2022 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
midday-logo-square-large1400_with_wypr.jpg
Midday

"Lynching and Leisure": Racial terror as town-square spectacle

Published August 29, 2022 at 12:05 PM EDT
LynchingandLeisure_cover_UofArkPress_crop.png
Hood College history professor Dr. Terry Anne Scott's new book explores how White Texans near the turn of the 20th century transformed lynchings from an extralegal strategy of terrorism against Black Americans into popular public exhibitions of racial violence. (book cover image courtesy U. of Arkansas Press)

(This conversation originally aired on April 27, 2022)

Welcome to an archive edition of Midday. We’re going to listen to a conversation Tom had in the spring of 2022 with Dr. Terry Anne Scott, the chair of the History Department at Hood College, and a good friend of the Midday show.

TerryAnneScott_exp.png
Dr. Terry Anne Scott is chair of the History Department at Hood College in Frederick, Maryland. (courtesy photo)

Dr. Scott has written a book that is as difficult as it is important. It chronicles the evolution of mob violence in Texas at the end of the 19th and beginning of the 20th centuries. The NAACP has documented more than 4,700 lynchings across America from the 1880s through the 1960s.

Terry Anne Scott has found evidence, in just the state of Texas, of 469 Black people, as well as 140 white people, 111 Mexicans and at least one Native American who were victims of mob violence in roughly that same time period.

Her book traces how these killings, once furtive, clandestine acts, eventually became popular public spectacles, and she examines what that means for our understanding of the legacy of racial violence and discrimination in America.

A warning: we’ll be talking today about a book that includes graphic descriptions of torture and murder. It is difficult to hear about and to comprehend the cruelty of the White mobs that inflicted painful deaths on so many people. But understanding the depravity of these acts is fundamental to understanding what Black people faced and feared on a daily basis. Dr. Scott’s book is the result of important research that we think is very important to share.

It's called Lynching and Leisure:  Race and the Transformation of Mob Violence in Texas.  It's published by University of Arkansas Press.

Terry Anne Scott joined us on our digital line from Frederick, Maryland.

Tags

Midday WYPR ProgramsMiddayWYPR BooksAfrican American HistoryRacismTerrorismWhite supremacy
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
See stories by Tom Hall
Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Malarie is Midday's Supervisory Producer.
See stories by Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's senior producer.
See stories by Rob Sivak