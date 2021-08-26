© 2021 WYPR
Header Background.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
midday-logo-square-large1400_with_wypr.jpg
Midday

Carole Weatherford's "Unspeakable": A Tulsa Race Massacre Primer

Published August 26, 2021 at 12:40 PM EDT
Unspeakable.jpg
Carolrhoda Books / Lerner Publishing Group
/
Carole Boston Weatherford's picture book sensitively introduces young readers to the 1921 tragedy.

(This conversation was originally aired on May 31, 2021)

Welcome back to this archive edition of Midday. 

Our program continues with a conversation about one of the darkest chapters in American history.

One hundred years ago this past May 31st, a white mob rampaged in a two-day campaign of terror that wiped-out a thriving black community in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The Greenwood section of that city, which had come to be known as “Black Wall Street” was destroyed. At least three hundred African Americans were killed. Hundreds more were injured and thousands were left homeless.

Carole Boston Weatherford headshot.JPG
Carole Boston Weatherford is an award-winning children's book author. (Photo by Gerald Young)

Carole Boston Weatherford is an award-winning author of books that chronicle important events in African American history. She has written a book for children that tells the story of this horrific event. It is beautifully illustrated by Floyd Cooper, who is also a multi-award winner. It’s called Unspeakable:  The Tulsa Race Massacre.  

Carole Boston Weatherford joined us on Zoom…

Tags

MiddayWYPR ProgramsMiddayAfrican American HistoryRacial IntegrationRacism
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
See stories by Tom Hall
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's senior producer.
See stories by Rob Sivak
Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Malarie is Midday's Supervisory Producer.
See stories by Malarie Pinkard-Pierre