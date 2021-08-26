Carole Weatherford's "Unspeakable": A Tulsa Race Massacre Primer

(This conversation was originally aired on May 31, 2021)

Welcome back to this archive edition of Midday.

Our program continues with a conversation about one of the darkest chapters in American history.

One hundred years ago this past May 31st, a white mob rampaged in a two-day campaign of terror that wiped-out a thriving black community in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The Greenwood section of that city, which had come to be known as “Black Wall Street” was destroyed. At least three hundred African Americans were killed. Hundreds more were injured and thousands were left homeless.

Carole Boston Weatherford is an award-winning children's book author. (Photo by Gerald Young)

Carole Boston Weatherford is an award-winning author of books that chronicle important events in African American history. She has written a book for children that tells the story of this horrific event. It is beautifully illustrated by Floyd Cooper, who is also a multi-award winner. It’s called Unspeakable: The Tulsa Race Massacre.

Carole Boston Weatherford joined us on Zoom…

