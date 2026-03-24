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Cellar Notes

Kosher Wines

By Al Spoler
Published March 24, 2026 at 3:00 PM EDT
Kosher: Hermon Whites
Al Spoler
Kosher: Hermon Whites

With Passover just around the corner, we thought it would be a good idea to see what kind of Kosher wines are available these days. As Hugh points out, quality has gotten quite high.

Price key:
$=less than $20
$$= $20-40
$$$=$40-60
$$$$=above $60

Quality key:
* = decent wine
** = very good wine
*** = superb wine
****= elite
VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

Ben Ami Cabernet Sauvignon “Semi-Sweet” Israel ’23 ** $ VALUE
(Totally informal, off-dry and fruity, medium bodied, minimal oak)

Mount Hermon Red, blend, Galilee ’24 **1/2 $
(Bordeaux blend, easy drinking but complex, quality wine-making)

WINE OF THE WEEK
Mount Hermon White blend, Galilee **1/2 $ VALUE
(Chardonnay, sauvignon blanc and viognier, delicious, refreshing, versatile)

All of these wines can be purchased at Wells Discount Liquors.

Tags
Cellar Notes wine
Al Spoler
Al Spoler, well known to WYPR listeners as the wine-loving co-host of "Cellar Notes" has had a long-standing parallel interest in cooking as well. Al has said, the moment he started getting serious about Sunday night dinners was the same moment he started getting serious about wine. Over the years, he has benefited greatly from being a member of the Cork and Fork Society of Baltimore, a gentlemen's dining club that serves black tie meals cooked by the members themselves who are some of Baltimore's most accomplished amateur cooks.
See stories by Al Spoler