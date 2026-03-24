Kosher Wines
With Passover just around the corner, we thought it would be a good idea to see what kind of Kosher wines are available these days. As Hugh points out, quality has gotten quite high.
Price key:
$=less than $20
$$= $20-40
$$$=$40-60
$$$$=above $60
Quality key:
* = decent wine
** = very good wine
*** = superb wine
****= elite
VALUE = exceptional quality for the money
Ben Ami Cabernet Sauvignon “Semi-Sweet” Israel ’23 ** $ VALUE
(Totally informal, off-dry and fruity, medium bodied, minimal oak)
Mount Hermon Red, blend, Galilee ’24 **1/2 $
(Bordeaux blend, easy drinking but complex, quality wine-making)
WINE OF THE WEEK
Mount Hermon White blend, Galilee **1/2 $ VALUE
(Chardonnay, sauvignon blanc and viognier, delicious, refreshing, versatile)
All of these wines can be purchased at Wells Discount Liquors.