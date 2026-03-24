With Passover just around the corner, we thought it would be a good idea to see what kind of Kosher wines are available these days. As Hugh points out, quality has gotten quite high.

Price key:

$=less than $20

$$= $20-40

$$$=$40-60

$$$$=above $60

Quality key:

* = decent wine

** = very good wine

*** = superb wine

****= elite

VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

Ben Ami Cabernet Sauvignon “Semi-Sweet” Israel ’23 ** $ VALUE

(Totally informal, off-dry and fruity, medium bodied, minimal oak)

Mount Hermon Red, blend, Galilee ’24 **1/2 $

(Bordeaux blend, easy drinking but complex, quality wine-making)

WINE OF THE WEEK

Mount Hermon White blend, Galilee **1/2 $ VALUE

(Chardonnay, sauvignon blanc and viognier, delicious, refreshing, versatile)

All of these wines can be purchased at Wells Discount Liquors.