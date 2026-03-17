Chianti Classico
One of the most popular wines from Italy is the famous Chianti Classico, a legendary red that comes from the heart of Tuscany. Hugh reviews three wines.
Price key:
$=less than $20
$$= $20-40
$$$=$40-60
$$$$=above $60
Quality key:
* = decent wine
** = very good wine
*** = superb wine
****= elite
VALUE = exceptional quality for the money
Ruffino Riserva Ducale Chianti Classico DOCG ’21 **1/2 $ VALUE
(A venerable producer, alluring nose, easy drinking Chianti, large oak cask aging)
Donna Laura Bramosia Chianti Classico DOCG ’23 **1/2 $$
(Intriguing notes of berries and tobacco, carries a romantic image, deep and intense)
WINE OF THE WEEK
Carpineto Chinati Classico Riserva DOCG ’20 **1/2 $$
(100% sangiovese, complex aroma and flavor, velvety texture, generous finish)
All of these wines can be purchased at Wells Discount Liquors.