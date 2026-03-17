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Cellar Notes

Chianti Classico

By Al Spoler
Published March 17, 2026 at 4:15 PM EDT
Chianti: Carpineto
Al Spoler
Chianti: Carpineto

One of the most popular wines from Italy is the famous Chianti Classico, a legendary red that comes from the heart of Tuscany. Hugh reviews three wines.

Price key:
$=less than $20
$$= $20-40
$$$=$40-60
$$$$=above $60

Quality key:
* = decent wine
** = very good wine
*** = superb wine
****= elite
VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

Ruffino Riserva Ducale Chianti Classico DOCG ’21 **1/2 $ VALUE
(A venerable producer, alluring nose, easy drinking Chianti, large oak cask aging)

Donna Laura Bramosia Chianti Classico DOCG ’23 **1/2 $$
(Intriguing notes of berries and tobacco, carries a romantic image, deep and intense)

WINE OF THE WEEK
Carpineto Chinati Classico Riserva DOCG ’20 **1/2 $$
(100% sangiovese, complex aroma and flavor, velvety texture, generous finish)

All of these wines can be purchased at Wells Discount Liquors.

Tags
Cellar Notes wineItalian wine
Al Spoler
Al Spoler, well known to WYPR listeners as the wine-loving co-host of "Cellar Notes" has had a long-standing parallel interest in cooking as well. Al has said, the moment he started getting serious about Sunday night dinners was the same moment he started getting serious about wine. Over the years, he has benefited greatly from being a member of the Cork and Fork Society of Baltimore, a gentlemen's dining club that serves black tie meals cooked by the members themselves who are some of Baltimore's most accomplished amateur cooks.
See stories by Al Spoler