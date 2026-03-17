One of the most popular wines from Italy is the famous Chianti Classico, a legendary red that comes from the heart of Tuscany. Hugh reviews three wines.

Price key:

$=less than $20

$$= $20-40

$$$=$40-60

$$$$=above $60

Quality key:

* = decent wine

** = very good wine

*** = superb wine

****= elite

VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

Ruffino Riserva Ducale Chianti Classico DOCG ’21 **1/2 $ VALUE

(A venerable producer, alluring nose, easy drinking Chianti, large oak cask aging)

Donna Laura Bramosia Chianti Classico DOCG ’23 **1/2 $$

(Intriguing notes of berries and tobacco, carries a romantic image, deep and intense)

WINE OF THE WEEK

Carpineto Chinati Classico Riserva DOCG ’20 **1/2 $$

(100% sangiovese, complex aroma and flavor, velvety texture, generous finish)

All of these wines can be purchased at Wells Discount Liquors.