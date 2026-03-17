Australia Beyond Shiraz

Say Australia and people automatically think “Shiraz”, but as Al points out, there are lots of other red wines worthy of consideration.

Price key:

$=less than $20

$$= $20-40

$$$=$40-60

$$$$=above $60

Quality key:

* = decent wine

** = very good wine

*** = superb wine

****= elite

VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

Thorn-Clark Mataro, Barossa ’19 ** $$

(AKA Mourvedre, a dark and brooding wine, with some finesse, vibrant and lively)

Devil’s Corner Pinot Noir, Tasmania ’24 ** $$

(A light aromatic Pinot, with mild tannins and modest fruit, good lunch wine)

WINE OF THE WEEK

Penley Cabernet Sauvignon “Phoenix”, Coonawara ’22 **1/2 $ VALUE

(A very respectable Cab Sauv that punches above its weight, intense, flavorful)

All of these wines can be purchased at Wells Discount Liquors.