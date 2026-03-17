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Cellar Notes

Australia Beyond Shiraz

By Al Spoler
Published March 17, 2026 at 4:15 PM EDT
Australia: Penley Cab Sauv
Al Spoler
Australia: Penley Cab Sauv

Say Australia and people automatically think “Shiraz”, but as Al points out, there are lots of other red wines worthy of consideration.

Price key:
$=less than $20
$$= $20-40
$$$=$40-60
$$$$=above $60

Quality key:
* = decent wine
** = very good wine
*** = superb wine
****= elite
VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

Thorn-Clark Mataro, Barossa ’19 ** $$
(AKA Mourvedre, a dark and brooding wine, with some finesse, vibrant and lively)

Devil’s Corner Pinot Noir, Tasmania ’24 ** $$
(A light aromatic Pinot, with mild tannins and modest fruit, good lunch wine)

WINE OF THE WEEK
Penley Cabernet Sauvignon “Phoenix”, Coonawara ’22 **1/2 $ VALUE
(A very respectable Cab Sauv that punches above its weight, intense, flavorful)

All of these wines can be purchased at Wells Discount Liquors.

Tags
Cellar Notes wine
Al Spoler
Al Spoler, well known to WYPR listeners as the wine-loving co-host of "Cellar Notes" has had a long-standing parallel interest in cooking as well. Al has said, the moment he started getting serious about Sunday night dinners was the same moment he started getting serious about wine. Over the years, he has benefited greatly from being a member of the Cork and Fork Society of Baltimore, a gentlemen's dining club that serves black tie meals cooked by the members themselves who are some of Baltimore's most accomplished amateur cooks.
See stories by Al Spoler