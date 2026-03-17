Australia Beyond Shiraz
Say Australia and people automatically think “Shiraz”, but as Al points out, there are lots of other red wines worthy of consideration.
Price key:
$=less than $20
$$= $20-40
$$$=$40-60
$$$$=above $60
Quality key:
* = decent wine
** = very good wine
*** = superb wine
****= elite
VALUE = exceptional quality for the money
Thorn-Clark Mataro, Barossa ’19 ** $$
(AKA Mourvedre, a dark and brooding wine, with some finesse, vibrant and lively)
Devil’s Corner Pinot Noir, Tasmania ’24 ** $$
(A light aromatic Pinot, with mild tannins and modest fruit, good lunch wine)
WINE OF THE WEEK
Penley Cabernet Sauvignon “Phoenix”, Coonawara ’22 **1/2 $ VALUE
(A very respectable Cab Sauv that punches above its weight, intense, flavorful)
All of these wines can be purchased at Wells Discount Liquors.