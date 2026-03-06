Argentine Cabernet Franc
Everyone knows about Malbec from Argentina, but it’s not the only red made there. Al takes a look at Cabernet Franc from the land of the gauchos.
Price key:
$=less than $20
$$= $20-40
$$$=$40-60
$$$$=above $60
Quality key:
* = decent wine
** = very good wine
*** = superb wine
****= elite
VALUE = exceptional quality for the money
Finca Las Divas Cabernet Franc Reserve, Mendoza ’22 ** $
(Light bodied, dry but fruity, ideal as a lunch wine with its low alcohol)
Catena Cabernet Franc “San Carlos”, Mendoza ’23 **1/2 $$
(Sleek, fruity, made in the international style, slightly tannic, medium bodied)
WINE OF THE WEEK
Llama Cabernet Franc, “Old Vine” Mendoza ’23 **1/2 $ GREAT VALUE
(Light bodied, intriguing aroma, sweet fruit flavors, complex and delicious)
All of these wines can be purchased at Wells Discount Liquors.