By Al Spoler
Published March 6, 2026 at 2:00 PM EST
Al Spoler
Argentine Cabernet Franc.

Everyone knows about Malbec from Argentina, but it’s not the only red made there. Al takes a look at Cabernet Franc from the land of the gauchos.

Price key:
$=less than $20
$$= $20-40
$$$=$40-60
$$$$=above $60

Quality key:
* = decent wine
** = very good wine
*** = superb wine
****= elite
VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

Finca Las Divas Cabernet Franc Reserve, Mendoza ’22 ** $
(Light bodied, dry but fruity, ideal as a lunch wine with its low alcohol)

Catena Cabernet Franc “San Carlos”, Mendoza ’23 **1/2 $$
(Sleek, fruity, made in the international style, slightly tannic, medium bodied)

WINE OF THE WEEK
Llama Cabernet Franc, “Old Vine” Mendoza ’23 **1/2 $ GREAT VALUE
(Light bodied, intriguing aroma, sweet fruit flavors, complex and delicious)

All of these wines can be purchased at Wells Discount Liquors.

Cellar Notes wine
Al Spoler
Al Spoler, well known to WYPR listeners as the wine-loving co-host of "Cellar Notes" has had a long-standing parallel interest in cooking as well. Al has said, the moment he started getting serious about Sunday night dinners was the same moment he started getting serious about wine. Over the years, he has benefited greatly from being a member of the Cork and Fork Society of Baltimore, a gentlemen's dining club that serves black tie meals cooked by the members themselves who are some of Baltimore's most accomplished amateur cooks.
