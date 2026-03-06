Argentine Cabernet Franc.

Everyone knows about Malbec from Argentina, but it’s not the only red made there. Al takes a look at Cabernet Franc from the land of the gauchos.

Price key:

$=less than $20

$$= $20-40

$$$=$40-60

$$$$=above $60

Quality key:

* = decent wine

** = very good wine

*** = superb wine

****= elite

VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

Finca Las Divas Cabernet Franc Reserve, Mendoza ’22 ** $

(Light bodied, dry but fruity, ideal as a lunch wine with its low alcohol)

Catena Cabernet Franc “San Carlos”, Mendoza ’23 **1/2 $$

(Sleek, fruity, made in the international style, slightly tannic, medium bodied)

WINE OF THE WEEK

Llama Cabernet Franc, “Old Vine” Mendoza ’23 **1/2 $ GREAT VALUE

(Light bodied, intriguing aroma, sweet fruit flavors, complex and delicious)

