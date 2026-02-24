Angeline Wines
Martin Ray Winery in the Russian River Valley is a pioneer in Sonoma County. In recent years they have been producing an outstanding line of wines under the Angeline label.
Price key:
$=less than $20
$$= $20-40
$$$=$40-60
$$$$=above $60
Quality key:
* = decent wine
** = very good wine
*** = superb wine
****= elite
VALUE = exceptional quality for the money
Angeline Cabernet Sauvignon, California, ’23 **1/2 $ SUPER VALUE
(100% cab, with classic flavors, berry jam, currants and vanilla, good winemaking)
Angeline Pinot Noir Reserve, Mendocino ’23 **1/2 $ VALUE
(Very Burgundian, a little lean, understated, but great fruit, quality)
WINE OF THE WEEK
Angeline Chardonnay, California ’24 **1/2 $ SUPER VALUE
(Surprisingly good, round, creamy chard with lemon, apple and spice notes)
All of these wines can be purchased at Wells Discount Liquors.