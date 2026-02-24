2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
Cellar Notes

Angeline Wines

By Al Spoler
Published February 24, 2026 at 3:35 PM EST
Angleine chardonnay.
Al Spoler
/
WYPR
Angleine chardonnay.

Martin Ray Winery in the Russian River Valley is a pioneer in Sonoma County. In recent years they have been producing an outstanding line of wines under the Angeline label.

Price key:
$=less than $20
$$= $20-40
$$$=$40-60
$$$$=above $60

Quality key:
* = decent wine
** = very good wine
*** = superb wine
****= elite
VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

Angeline Cabernet Sauvignon, California, ’23 **1/2 $ SUPER VALUE
(100% cab, with classic flavors, berry jam, currants and vanilla, good winemaking)

Angeline Pinot Noir Reserve, Mendocino ’23 **1/2 $ VALUE
(Very Burgundian, a little lean, understated, but great fruit, quality)

WINE OF THE WEEK
Angeline Chardonnay, California ’24 **1/2 $ SUPER VALUE
(Surprisingly good, round, creamy chard with lemon, apple and spice notes)

All of these wines can be purchased at Wells Discount Liquors.

Al Spoler
Al Spoler, well known to WYPR listeners as the wine-loving co-host of "Cellar Notes" has had a long-standing parallel interest in cooking as well. Al has said, the moment he started getting serious about Sunday night dinners was the same moment he started getting serious about wine. Over the years, he has benefited greatly from being a member of the Cork and Fork Society of Baltimore, a gentlemen's dining club that serves black tie meals cooked by the members themselves who are some of Baltimore's most accomplished amateur cooks.
