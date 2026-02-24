Angeline Wines

Martin Ray Winery in the Russian River Valley is a pioneer in Sonoma County. In recent years they have been producing an outstanding line of wines under the Angeline label.

Price key:

$=less than $20

$$= $20-40

$$$=$40-60

$$$$=above $60

Quality key:

* = decent wine

** = very good wine

*** = superb wine

****= elite

VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

Angeline Cabernet Sauvignon, California, ’23 **1/2 $ SUPER VALUE

(100% cab, with classic flavors, berry jam, currants and vanilla, good winemaking)

Angeline Pinot Noir Reserve, Mendocino ’23 **1/2 $ VALUE

(Very Burgundian, a little lean, understated, but great fruit, quality)

WINE OF THE WEEK

Angeline Chardonnay, California ’24 **1/2 $ SUPER VALUE

(Surprisingly good, round, creamy chard with lemon, apple and spice notes)

All of these wines can be purchased at Wells Discount Liquors.