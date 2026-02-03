Audarya from Sardinia

We’re always on the lookout for new wines from new places, and recently Sardinia has popped up on our radar screen. Al samples some of the best from a leading Sardinian winery.

Price key:

$=less than $20

$$= $20-40

$$$=$40-60

$$$$=above $60

Quality key:

* = decent wine

** = very good wine

*** = superb wine

****= elite

VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

Audarya Canonau, Sardinia ’23 **/12 $$

(Sardinian grenache, big, rustic, full of flavor with lively spice, cassoulet-friendly)

Audarya Vermentino, Sardinia ’24 **1/2 $

(Rich, soft, with honeydew melon and citrus flavors, perfect with grilled seafood)

WINE OF THE WEEK

Audarya Monica, Sardinia ’23 $

(Totally unique, light, lively, informal, café wine par excellence, sheer fun)

All of these wines can be purchased at Wells Discount Liquors.