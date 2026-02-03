2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
Cellar Notes

Audarya from Sardinia

By Al Spoler
Published February 3, 2026 at 3:30 PM EST
Audarya Monica
Al Spoler
/
WYPR
Audarya Monica

We’re always on the lookout for new wines from new places, and recently Sardinia has popped up on our radar screen. Al samples some of the best from a leading Sardinian winery.

Price key:
$=less than $20
$$= $20-40
$$$=$40-60
$$$$=above $60

Quality key:
* = decent wine
** = very good wine
*** = superb wine
****= elite
VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

Audarya Canonau, Sardinia ’23 **/12 $$
(Sardinian grenache, big, rustic, full of flavor with lively spice, cassoulet-friendly)

Audarya Vermentino, Sardinia ’24 **1/2 $
(Rich, soft, with honeydew melon and citrus flavors, perfect with grilled seafood)

WINE OF THE WEEK
Audarya Monica, Sardinia ’23 $
(Totally unique, light, lively, informal, café wine par excellence, sheer fun)

All of these wines can be purchased at Wells Discount Liquors.

Al Spoler
Al Spoler, well known to WYPR listeners as the wine-loving co-host of "Cellar Notes" has had a long-standing parallel interest in cooking as well. Al has said, the moment he started getting serious about Sunday night dinners was the same moment he started getting serious about wine. Over the years, he has benefited greatly from being a member of the Cork and Fork Society of Baltimore, a gentlemen's dining club that serves black tie meals cooked by the members themselves who are some of Baltimore's most accomplished amateur cooks.
