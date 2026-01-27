2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
Cellar Notes

Cotes-du-Rhone Rouge

By Al Spoler
Published January 27, 2026 at 3:30 PM EST
The lively and flavorful wines of the Cotes du Rhone are often a bargain hunter’s paradise. Hugh takes a look at a few CDR’s that are worthy of your attention.

Price key:
$=less than $20
$$= $20-40
$$$=$40-60
$$$$=above $60

Quality key:
* = decent wine
** = very good wine
*** = superb wine
****= elite
VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

Guigal Cotes-du-Rhone ’22 **1/2 $ VALUE
(Legendary winemaker, a textbook CDR, syrah/grenache/mourvedre rich and deep)

M&T Gassier Cotes-du-Rhone ’23 ** $ VALUE
(Mostly grenache, sleek fruit, mild tannins, wild field herb notes)

WINE OF THE WEEK
M. Chapoutier Cotes-du-Rhone ’23 **1/2 $ VALUE
(Famous winery, Intense, juicy and plump, with a silky texture)

All of these wines can be purchased at Wells Discount Liquors.

Al Spoler
Al Spoler, well known to WYPR listeners as the wine-loving co-host of "Cellar Notes" has had a long-standing parallel interest in cooking as well. Al has said, the moment he started getting serious about Sunday night dinners was the same moment he started getting serious about wine. Over the years, he has benefited greatly from being a member of the Cork and Fork Society of Baltimore, a gentlemen's dining club that serves black tie meals cooked by the members themselves who are some of Baltimore's most accomplished amateur cooks.
