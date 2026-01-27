Cotes-du-Rhone Rouge

The lively and flavorful wines of the Cotes du Rhone are often a bargain hunter’s paradise. Hugh takes a look at a few CDR’s that are worthy of your attention.

Price key:

$=less than $20

$$= $20-40

$$$=$40-60

$$$$=above $60

Quality key:

* = decent wine

** = very good wine

*** = superb wine

****= elite

VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

Guigal Cotes-du-Rhone ’22 **1/2 $ VALUE

(Legendary winemaker, a textbook CDR, syrah/grenache/mourvedre rich and deep)

M&T Gassier Cotes-du-Rhone ’23 ** $ VALUE

(Mostly grenache, sleek fruit, mild tannins, wild field herb notes)

WINE OF THE WEEK

M. Chapoutier Cotes-du-Rhone ’23 **1/2 $ VALUE

(Famous winery, Intense, juicy and plump, with a silky texture)

All of these wines can be purchased at Wells Discount Liquors.