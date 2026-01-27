Cotes-du-Rhone Rouge
The lively and flavorful wines of the Cotes du Rhone are often a bargain hunter’s paradise. Hugh takes a look at a few CDR’s that are worthy of your attention.
Price key:
$=less than $20
$$= $20-40
$$$=$40-60
$$$$=above $60
Quality key:
* = decent wine
** = very good wine
*** = superb wine
****= elite
VALUE = exceptional quality for the money
Guigal Cotes-du-Rhone ’22 **1/2 $ VALUE
(Legendary winemaker, a textbook CDR, syrah/grenache/mourvedre rich and deep)
M&T Gassier Cotes-du-Rhone ’23 ** $ VALUE
(Mostly grenache, sleek fruit, mild tannins, wild field herb notes)
WINE OF THE WEEK
M. Chapoutier Cotes-du-Rhone ’23 **1/2 $ VALUE
(Famous winery, Intense, juicy and plump, with a silky texture)
