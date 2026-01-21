Good values in pinot noir

Pinot Noir is one of the world’s most revered red wines… and don’t they know it. Prices frequently reach three figures, but Al has found three excellent Pinots that are affordable.

Price key:

$=less than $20

$$= $20-40

$$$=$40-60

$$$$=above $60

Quality key:

* = decent wine

** = very good wine

*** = superb wine

****= elite

VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

Angeline Vineyards Pinot Noir Reserve, Mendocino ’23 **1/2 $ VALUE

(Very Burgundian, a little lean, understated, but great fruit, quality)

Adobe Flat Pinot Noir, Sonoma Coast ’24 **1/2 $ VALUE

(A big pinot noir with very forward fruit flavors, very tasty)

WINE OF THE WEEK

Toad Hollow Pinot Noir, Mendocino ’24 **1/2 $ GREAT VALUE

(Full flavored, medium bodied, varietally correct, a good bargain)

All of these wines can be purchased at Wells Discount Liquors.