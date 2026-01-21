2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
Good values in pinot noir

By Al Spoler
Published January 21, 2026 at 2:49 PM EST
Pinot Noir is one of the world’s most revered red wines… and don’t they know it. Prices frequently reach three figures, but Al has found three excellent Pinots that are affordable.

Price key:
$=less than $20
$$= $20-40
$$$=$40-60
$$$$=above $60

Quality key:
* = decent wine
** = very good wine
*** = superb wine
****= elite
VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

Angeline Vineyards Pinot Noir Reserve, Mendocino ’23 **1/2 $ VALUE
(Very Burgundian, a little lean, understated, but great fruit, quality)

Adobe Flat Pinot Noir, Sonoma Coast ’24 **1/2 $ VALUE
(A big pinot noir with very forward fruit flavors, very tasty)

WINE OF THE WEEK
Toad Hollow Pinot Noir, Mendocino ’24 **1/2 $ GREAT VALUE
(Full flavored, medium bodied, varietally correct, a good bargain)

All of these wines can be purchased at Wells Discount Liquors.

Al Spoler
Al Spoler, well known to WYPR listeners as the wine-loving co-host of "Cellar Notes" has had a long-standing parallel interest in cooking as well. Al has said, the moment he started getting serious about Sunday night dinners was the same moment he started getting serious about wine. Over the years, he has benefited greatly from being a member of the Cork and Fork Society of Baltimore, a gentlemen's dining club that serves black tie meals cooked by the members themselves who are some of Baltimore's most accomplished amateur cooks.
