Dollar Stretcher Whites

At a time of the year when every dollar counts, it’s good to get some advice on bargain wines. Al takes a look at a collection of whites that won’t strain your budget.

Price key:

$=less than $20

$$= $20-40

$$$=$40-60

$$$$=above $60

Quality key:

* = decent wine

** = very good wine

*** = superb wine

****= elite

VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

La Marina Cuvée Océane Cotes de Gascogne ’24*** $SUPER VALUE

A preview of Spring, floral aromas, bright citrus flavors, dry but fruity

Tattoo Girl Chardonnay, Columbia Valley ’23 ** $VALUE

A great chardonnay party wine, dry with citrus and mineral notes, good value

WINE OF THE WEEK

Collina San Ponzio Roero Arneis ’23 ****** $SUPER VALUE

The most distinctive arneis I’ve had, great acidity, fresh deep fruit flavors

All of these wines can be purchased at Wells Discount Liquors.