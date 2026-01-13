Dollar Stretcher Whites
At a time of the year when every dollar counts, it’s good to get some advice on bargain wines. Al takes a look at a collection of whites that won’t strain your budget.
Price key:
$=less than $20
$$= $20-40
$$$=$40-60
$$$$=above $60
Quality key:
* = decent wine
** = very good wine
*** = superb wine
****= elite
VALUE = exceptional quality for the money
La Marina Cuvée Océane Cotes de Gascogne ’24*** $SUPER VALUE
A preview of Spring, floral aromas, bright citrus flavors, dry but fruity
Tattoo Girl Chardonnay, Columbia Valley ’23 ** $VALUE
A great chardonnay party wine, dry with citrus and mineral notes, good value
WINE OF THE WEEK
Collina San Ponzio Roero Arneis ’23 ****** $SUPER VALUE
The most distinctive arneis I’ve had, great acidity, fresh deep fruit flavors
All of these wines can be purchased at Wells Discount Liquors.