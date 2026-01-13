2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
Cellar Notes

Dollar Stretcher Whites

By Al Spoler
Published January 13, 2026 at 9:00 AM EST
Al Spoler
At a time of the year when every dollar counts, it’s good to get some advice on bargain wines. Al takes a look at a collection of whites that won’t strain your budget.

Price key:
$=less than $20
$$= $20-40
$$$=$40-60
$$$$=above $60

Quality key:
* = decent wine
** = very good wine
*** = superb wine
****= elite
VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

La Marina Cuvée Océane Cotes de Gascogne ’24*** $SUPER VALUE
A preview of Spring, floral aromas, bright citrus flavors, dry but fruity

Tattoo Girl Chardonnay, Columbia Valley ’23 ** $VALUE
A great chardonnay party wine, dry with citrus and mineral notes, good value

WINE OF THE WEEK
Collina San Ponzio Roero Arneis ’23 ****** $SUPER VALUE
The most distinctive arneis I’ve had, great acidity, fresh deep fruit flavors

All of these wines can be purchased at Wells Discount Liquors.

Al Spoler
Al Spoler, well known to WYPR listeners as the wine-loving co-host of "Cellar Notes" has had a long-standing parallel interest in cooking as well. Al has said, the moment he started getting serious about Sunday night dinners was the same moment he started getting serious about wine. Over the years, he has benefited greatly from being a member of the Cork and Fork Society of Baltimore, a gentlemen's dining club that serves black tie meals cooked by the members themselves who are some of Baltimore's most accomplished amateur cooks.
