Holiday Shopping List
Al has put together a convenient shopping list for your assistance this holiday season. He has recommendations for inexpensive party wines, mid-range dinner wines and special occasion wines.
Price key:
$=less than $20
$$= $20-40
$$$=$40-60
$$$$=above $60
Quality key:
* = decent wine
** = very good wine
*** = superb wine
****= elite
VALUE = exceptional quality for the money
Whites
Party wine: Comtesse Marion Viognier, Pays d’Oc ’24**1/2 $VALUE
An impressive viognier with great complexity and finesse
Dinner wine: Ferrari-Carano Chardonnay, Sonoma ’23**1/2$$
Big, rich, full flavored chard, sure to please the crowd
Splurge gift wine: Bavenkoff Meursault ’22 *** $$$$
Rich, creamy, decadent, full of class, a very flattering gift
Reds
Party wine: Rubus Wine Selections Old Vine Zinfandel, Lodi ’21 **1/2$ SUPER VALUE
Very fruity, very deep, rich and satisfying, great for a party
Dinner wine: Adelsheim Pinot Noir, Willamette Valley ’22**1/2 $$
Oregon pioneer, deep, elegant, classic pinot flavors, very food friendly
Sluge gift wine: Darms Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley ’21 *** $$$$
Once the source of grapes for other star wineries, they bottle their own stellar cab
All of these wines can be purchased at Wells Discount Liquors.