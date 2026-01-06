2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
Cellar Notes

Holiday Shopping List

By Al Spoler
Published January 6, 2026 at 2:45 PM EST
Mulled wine. Photo by Andy Li, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons
Andy Li, CC0
/
Via Wikimedia Commons
Mulled wine

Al has put together a convenient shopping list for your assistance this holiday season. He has recommendations for inexpensive party wines, mid-range dinner wines and special occasion wines.

Price key:
$=less than $20
$$= $20-40
$$$=$40-60
$$$$=above $60

Quality key:
* = decent wine
** = very good wine
*** = superb wine
****= elite
VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

Whites
Party wine: Comtesse Marion Viognier, Pays d’Oc ’24**1/2 $VALUE
An impressive viognier with great complexity and finesse

Dinner wine: Ferrari-Carano Chardonnay, Sonoma ’23**1/2$$
Big, rich, full flavored chard, sure to please the crowd

Splurge gift wine: Bavenkoff Meursault ’22 *** $$$$
Rich, creamy, decadent, full of class, a very flattering gift

Reds
Party wine: Rubus Wine Selections Old Vine Zinfandel, Lodi ’21 **1/2$ SUPER VALUE
Very fruity, very deep, rich and satisfying, great for a party

Dinner wine: Adelsheim Pinot Noir, Willamette Valley ’22**1/2 $$
Oregon pioneer, deep, elegant, classic pinot flavors, very food friendly

Sluge gift wine: Darms Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley ’21 *** $$$$
Once the source of grapes for other star wineries, they bottle their own stellar cab

All of these wines can be purchased at Wells Discount Liquors.

Al Spoler
Al Spoler, well known to WYPR listeners as the wine-loving co-host of "Cellar Notes" has had a long-standing parallel interest in cooking as well. Al has said, the moment he started getting serious about Sunday night dinners was the same moment he started getting serious about wine. Over the years, he has benefited greatly from being a member of the Cork and Fork Society of Baltimore, a gentlemen's dining club that serves black tie meals cooked by the members themselves who are some of Baltimore's most accomplished amateur cooks.
