Holiday Shopping List

Al has put together a convenient shopping list for your assistance this holiday season. He has recommendations for inexpensive party wines, mid-range dinner wines and special occasion wines.

Price key:

$=less than $20

$$= $20-40

$$$=$40-60

$$$$=above $60

Quality key:

* = decent wine

** = very good wine

*** = superb wine

****= elite

VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

Whites

Party wine: Comtesse Marion Viognier, Pays d’Oc ’24**1/2 $VALUE

An impressive viognier with great complexity and finesse

Dinner wine: Ferrari-Carano Chardonnay, Sonoma ’23**1/2$$

Big, rich, full flavored chard, sure to please the crowd

Splurge gift wine: Bavenkoff Meursault ’22 *** $$$$

Rich, creamy, decadent, full of class, a very flattering gift

Reds

Party wine: Rubus Wine Selections Old Vine Zinfandel, Lodi ’21 **1/2$ SUPER VALUE

Very fruity, very deep, rich and satisfying, great for a party

Dinner wine: Adelsheim Pinot Noir, Willamette Valley ’22**1/2 $$

Oregon pioneer, deep, elegant, classic pinot flavors, very food friendly

Sluge gift wine: Darms Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley ’21 *** $$$$

Once the source of grapes for other star wineries, they bottle their own stellar cab

All of these wines can be purchased at Wells Discount Liquors.