Dollar Stretcher Reds

After the expenses of the holidays, it’s good to have some very reasonably priced wine options. Fortunately, Hugh has done some searching and has come up with some good bets.

Price key:

$=less than $20

$$= $20-40

$$$=$40-60

$$$$=above $60

Quality key:

* = decent wine

** = very good wine

*** = superb wine

****= elite

VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

NOTE: ALL THREE WINES ARE EXCEPTIONAL VALUES

Colle Corviano Montepulciano d’Abbruzzo 2023 ** $VALUE

Ideal pizza wine, good fruit and tannins, notes of cocoa and oranges

Sala Fred Montsant 2023 **1/2 $VALUE

Carignan and 5 other grapes, vibrant, racy with no oak aging

WINE OF THE WEEK

Castelmare ‘’ Col des Vents ‘’ Corbierres 2024 **1/2 $VALUE

Very fruit forward, perfect with roast lamb

All of these wines can be purchased at Wells Discount Liquors.