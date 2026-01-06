Dollar Stretcher Reds
After the expenses of the holidays, it’s good to have some very reasonably priced wine options. Fortunately, Hugh has done some searching and has come up with some good bets.
Price key:
$=less than $20
$$= $20-40
$$$=$40-60
$$$$=above $60
Quality key:
* = decent wine
** = very good wine
*** = superb wine
****= elite
VALUE = exceptional quality for the money
NOTE: ALL THREE WINES ARE EXCEPTIONAL VALUES
Colle Corviano Montepulciano d’Abbruzzo 2023 ** $VALUE
Ideal pizza wine, good fruit and tannins, notes of cocoa and oranges
Sala Fred Montsant 2023 **1/2 $VALUE
Carignan and 5 other grapes, vibrant, racy with no oak aging
WINE OF THE WEEK
Castelmare ‘’ Col des Vents ‘’ Corbierres 2024 **1/2 $VALUE
Very fruit forward, perfect with roast lamb
All of these wines can be purchased at Wells Discount Liquors.