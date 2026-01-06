2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
Dollar Stretcher Reds

By Al Spoler
Published January 6, 2026 at 3:30 PM EST
After the expenses of the holidays, it’s good to have some very reasonably priced wine options. Fortunately, Hugh has done some searching and has come up with some good bets.

Price key:
$=less than $20
$$= $20-40
$$$=$40-60
$$$$=above $60

Quality key:
* = decent wine
** = very good wine
*** = superb wine
****= elite
VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

NOTE: ALL THREE WINES ARE EXCEPTIONAL VALUES

Colle Corviano Montepulciano d’Abbruzzo  2023  ** $VALUE
Ideal pizza wine, good fruit and tannins, notes of cocoa and oranges

Sala Fred Montsant 2023   **1/2 $VALUE
Carignan and 5 other grapes, vibrant, racy with no oak aging

WINE OF THE WEEK
Castelmare ‘’ Col des Vents ‘’ Corbierres 2024       **1/2 $VALUE
Very fruit forward, perfect with roast lamb

All of these wines can be purchased at Wells Discount Liquors.

Cellar Notes winered wine
Al Spoler
Al Spoler, well known to WYPR listeners as the wine-loving co-host of "Cellar Notes" has had a long-standing parallel interest in cooking as well. Al has said, the moment he started getting serious about Sunday night dinners was the same moment he started getting serious about wine. Over the years, he has benefited greatly from being a member of the Cork and Fork Society of Baltimore, a gentlemen's dining club that serves black tie meals cooked by the members themselves who are some of Baltimore's most accomplished amateur cooks.
