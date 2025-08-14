Rosés For Hot Weather
It’s time for those lovely pink wines to take center stage. Summer evenings and rosé wine seem to be made for each other, and Hugh has a few first rate suggestions.
Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60
Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite
VALUE = exceptional quality for the money
Cottanera Rosato Etna Doc 2024 ** - $$ VALUE
(Very pretty fruity nose, quite dry, has good juicy acidity)
Old Westminster Rosewater Rose 2024 *1/2 -$
(Chambourcin and chardonnay, fresh and bright, red fruit notes, good for dinner)
WINE OF THE WEEK:
Domaine Legros Sancerre Rose 2024 ***- $$
(Pinot noir, delicate structure, but abundant flavor, great with grilled food)
All of these wines can be purchased at Wells Discount Liquors.