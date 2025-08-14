Rosés For Hot Weather

It’s time for those lovely pink wines to take center stage. Summer evenings and rosé wine seem to be made for each other, and Hugh has a few first rate suggestions.

Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60

Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite

VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

Cottanera Rosato Etna Doc 2024 ** - $$ VALUE

(Very pretty fruity nose, quite dry, has good juicy acidity)

Old Westminster Rosewater Rose 2024 *1/2 -$

(Chambourcin and chardonnay, fresh and bright, red fruit notes, good for dinner)

WINE OF THE WEEK:

Domaine Legros Sancerre Rose 2024 ***- $$

(Pinot noir, delicate structure, but abundant flavor, great with grilled food)

All of these wines can be purchased at Wells Discount Liquors.