2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
© 2025 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Cellar Notes

Rosés For Hot Weather

By Al Spoler,
Hugh Sisson
Published August 14, 2025 at 5:00 PM EDT
Vickie Gray Photography & Images

It’s time for those lovely pink wines to take center stage. Summer evenings and rosé wine seem to be made for each other, and Hugh has a few first rate suggestions.
Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60
Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite
VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

Cottanera Rosato Etna Doc 2024 ** - $$ VALUE
(Very pretty fruity nose, quite dry, has good juicy acidity)

Old Westminster Rosewater Rose 2024 *1/2 -$
(Chambourcin and chardonnay, fresh and bright, red fruit notes, good for dinner)

WINE OF THE WEEK:
Domaine Legros Sancerre Rose 2024 ***- $$
(Pinot noir, delicate structure, but abundant flavor, great with grilled food)

All of these wines can be purchased at Wells Discount Liquors.

Cellar Notes
Al Spoler
Al Spoler, well known to WYPR listeners as the wine-loving co-host of "Cellar Notes" has had a long-standing parallel interest in cooking as well. Al has said, the moment he started getting serious about Sunday night dinners was the same moment he started getting serious about wine. Over the years, he has benefited greatly from being a member of the Cork and Fork Society of Baltimore, a gentlemen's dining club that serves black tie meals cooked by the members themselves who are some of Baltimore's most accomplished amateur cooks.
See stories by Al Spoler
Hugh Sisson
As General Partner of Clipper City Brewing Company, L.P., Hugh J. Sisson is among Baltimore's premier authorities on craft brewing and a former manager of the state's first pub brewery, Sissons, located in Federal Hill. A fifth generation Baltimorean, Hugh has been involved in all aspects of craft brewing.
See stories by Hugh Sisson