Italy’s Second-String Reds

Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60

Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite

VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

Santa Cristina Cabernet Sauvignon, Toscana ’22 ** $ VALUE

(At $13 this is hard to beat. A variation on the Super Tuscan theme.)

Mauro Molino Langhe Nebbiolo ’23 **1/2 $$

(Second string Barolo, and tough to beat for a food friendly tasty red)

WINE OF THE WEEK

Caparzo Toscana Sangiovese ’23 **1/2 $ SUPER VALUE

(Brunello based, this is an amazingly serious wine for the price.

All of these wines can be purchased at Wells Discount Liquors.