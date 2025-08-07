Italy’s Second-String Reds
Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60
Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite
VALUE = exceptional quality for the money
Santa Cristina Cabernet Sauvignon, Toscana ’22 ** $ VALUE
(At $13 this is hard to beat. A variation on the Super Tuscan theme.)
Mauro Molino Langhe Nebbiolo ’23 **1/2 $$
(Second string Barolo, and tough to beat for a food friendly tasty red)
WINE OF THE WEEK
Caparzo Toscana Sangiovese ’23 **1/2 $ SUPER VALUE
(Brunello based, this is an amazingly serious wine for the price.
All of these wines can be purchased at Wells Discount Liquors.