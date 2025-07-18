Ribero del Duero, one of Spain’s Big Three red wine regions is the home to some of the most expensive wines produced in that country. Luckily, Hugh has found some much more reasonably priced bottles that deserve your attention.

Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60

Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite

VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

Finca Torremilanos Blanco, Ribero del Duero ’22 **1/2 $$

(60% chardonnay, 40% Spanish grapes, subtle oak influences, certified organic)

Finca Torremilanos Cava, Castilla y Leon, NV **1/2 $ VALUE

(Firm, crisp sparkler with a fine mousse, dry, classy flavors, quality)

WINE OF THE WEEK:

Finca Torremilanos Tinto, Rebera del Duero ’21 **1/2 $ SUPER VALUE

(Oak-aged, very juicy, very good aroma and flavor, value for an entry level red)

All of these wines can be purchased at Wells Discount Liquors.