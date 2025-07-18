2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
© 2025 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
(NPR Story) Congress rolls back public media funding
Cellar Notes

Ribero Del Duero

By Al Spoler,
Hugh Sisson
Published July 18, 2025 at 7:00 PM EDT
Vickie Gray Photography & Images

Ribero del Duero, one of Spain’s Big Three red wine regions is the home to some of the most expensive wines produced in that country. Luckily, Hugh has found some much more reasonably priced bottles that deserve your attention.

Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60
Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite
VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

Finca Torremilanos Blanco, Ribero del Duero ’22 **1/2 $$
(60% chardonnay, 40% Spanish grapes, subtle oak influences, certified organic)

Finca Torremilanos Cava, Castilla y Leon, NV **1/2 $ VALUE
(Firm, crisp sparkler with a fine mousse, dry, classy flavors, quality)

WINE OF THE WEEK:
Finca Torremilanos Tinto, Rebera del Duero ’21 **1/2 $ SUPER VALUE
(Oak-aged, very juicy, very good aroma and flavor, value for an entry level red)

All of these wines can be purchased at Wells Discount Liquors.

Cellar Notes
Al Spoler
Al Spoler, well known to WYPR listeners as the wine-loving co-host of "Cellar Notes" has had a long-standing parallel interest in cooking as well. Al has said, the moment he started getting serious about Sunday night dinners was the same moment he started getting serious about wine. Over the years, he has benefited greatly from being a member of the Cork and Fork Society of Baltimore, a gentlemen's dining club that serves black tie meals cooked by the members themselves who are some of Baltimore's most accomplished amateur cooks.
See stories by Al Spoler
Hugh Sisson
As General Partner of Clipper City Brewing Company, L.P., Hugh J. Sisson is among Baltimore's premier authorities on craft brewing and a former manager of the state's first pub brewery, Sissons, located in Federal Hill. A fifth generation Baltimorean, Hugh has been involved in all aspects of craft brewing.
See stories by Hugh Sisson