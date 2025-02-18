The Maderias of HM Borges

Once the most venerated wine in Maryland, Madeira has sadly fallen out of flavor. Hugh does his best to revive interest in this superb treasure.

Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60

Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite

VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

Borges 5 year old “Sweet” Madeira *** $$

(Really off-dry, flavors of roasted nuts, caramel, woodsy notes, long finish)

Borges 10 year old “Sercial” Old Reserve *** $$

(Medium dry, notes of candied orange, roasted nuts, yeasty toast)

WINE OF THE WEEK:

Borges 10 year old “Boal” Madeira Old Reserve ***

(Medium sweet, exotic earthy flavors, very complex, ultra-smooth)

All of these wines can be purchased at Wells Discount Liquors