Sparkling Wine for the Holidays
The season has arrived for glasses of bubbly sparkling wine, and Hugh has a handful of sensible suggestions.
Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60
Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite
VALUE = exceptional quality for the money
Honor Cava Brut “Seleccio” NV ** $ VALUE
(Methode champenoise, fresh, bright, fine mouse, inexpensive)
Roland Champion Champagne Blanc de Blancs Grand Cru Vintage ’15 *** $$$
(Pricy, but worth it, elegant, finesse, intense, complex, 8 years old)
WINE OF THE WEEK:
Claude Manciat Crémant de Bourgogne Brut NV *** $
(Tremendous value in super French bubbly, Champagne-like)
All of these wines can be purchased at Wells Discount Liquors.