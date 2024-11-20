Sparkling Wine for the Holidays

The season has arrived for glasses of bubbly sparkling wine, and Hugh has a handful of sensible suggestions.

Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60

Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite

VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

Honor Cava Brut “Seleccio” NV ** $ VALUE

(Methode champenoise, fresh, bright, fine mouse, inexpensive)

Roland Champion Champagne Blanc de Blancs Grand Cru Vintage ’15 *** $$$

(Pricy, but worth it, elegant, finesse, intense, complex, 8 years old)

WINE OF THE WEEK:

Claude Manciat Crémant de Bourgogne Brut NV *** $

(Tremendous value in super French bubbly, Champagne-like)

All of these wines can be purchased at Wells Discount Liquors.