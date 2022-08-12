Maryland rum from Lyon

Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60

Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite

VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

Lyon White Rum *** $$

(Intriguing white rum, grassy notes along with brown sugar, firey)

Lyon Dark Rum *** $$

(Very strong dark rum, good for mixing, great for sipping)

Lyon Sailor's Reserve *** $$$ RUM OF THE WEEK

(Pricy but worth it, smooth, compact, made for Scotch and Cognac drinkers)

All of these rums can be purchased at Kenilworth Wine and Spirits.

Click on the bottle for direct ordering and home delivery.

