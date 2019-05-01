Teen Found Guilty in Death of Baltimore County Police Officer

A Baltimore County jury Wednesday found a teenager guilty of felony murder in the death last May of police officer Amy Caprio.

Dawnta Harris, who is now 17, was tried as an adult. He faces a possible sentence of life in prison.

Harris ran over Caprio with a stolen jeep. The officer was responding to a suspicious vehicle in a neighborhood in Perry Hall.

Three others, identified as Harris' accomplices, also face murder charges. They're accused of burglarizing a home when Caprio was hit.

Under Maryland law, if someone's killed during a burglary, accomplices can be found guilty of the slaying along with the killer.

Jurors watched Caprio's body-worn camera footage. She could be heard repeatedly ordering Harris out of the car. The 29-year-old drew her pistol and screamed "Stop! Stop!" The Jeep slammed into her.

In a statement after the verdict, Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski thanked the jurors. Olszewski said, "While this does not bring back Officer Caprio, justice has been delivered."

In a Facebook post, Baltimore County Councilman David Marks, who represents the neighborhood where Caprio was killed, said, "Today's verdict starts to bring closure to this horrific crime."

Harris is scheduled for sentencing July 23.