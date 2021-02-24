Related Program: The Weekly Reader Lights, Camera, Action! New Fiction From Ethan Hawke and William Boyd By Lisa Morgan & Marion Winik • 8 minutes ago Related Program: The Weekly Reader ShareTweetEmail Credit Knopf (l); Knopf (r) All the world's a stage! This week on The Weekly Reader, we review two new novels that take us behind the scenes of stage and screen: Ethan Hawke's A Bright Ray of Darkness and William Boyd's Trio. Tags: WYPR FeaturesThe Weekly ReaderShareTweetEmail Related Content Happy Birthday, Weekly Reader! 'Detransition, Baby' and 'American Baby' By Lisa Morgan & Marion Winik • Feb 10, 2021 One World (l); Viking (r) Family Values: New Fiction From Liese O'Halloran Schwarz And Sarah Langan By Lisa Morgan & Marion Winik • Feb 4, 2021 Atria (l); Atria (r) Life On Earth: 'Owls Of The Eastern Ice' And 'Why Fish Don't Exist' By Lisa Morgan & Marion Winik • Jan 27, 2021 Farrar Strauss Giroux (l); Simon and Schuster The Emerald Isle: Fact And Fiction From Northern Ireland By Lisa Morgan & Marion Winik • Jan 13, 2021 Algonquin (l); Doubleday (r) On this edition of The Weekly Reader, fact and fiction about life in Northern Ireland during The Troubles. Jenny Offill Special By Lisa Morgan & Marion Winik • Jan 5, 2021 Knopf On this edition of The Weekly Reader, we review two short books by a favorite author, Jenny Offill. Marion Winik shares her thoughts on The Department of Speculation and Weather.