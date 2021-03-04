Hood College's Slave Roots: Lessons For Today's Reckoning on Race

Last December, Martha Jones, a historian at Johns Hopkins University, described in a Washington Post oped how her research had revealed that Johns Hopkins, the namesake of her institution, had owned slaves. Long thought to be an abolitionist, Mr. Hopkins, in fact, claimed at least four men as his property in 1850, and prior to that, had used Black people as collateral for a loan.

A couple of weeks ago, Dr. Emilie Amt, the Hildegarde-Pilgram Professor of History at Hood College in Frederick, Maryland, published a blog post on a site devoted to African American history that revealed a legacy of slavery at her institution.

To discuss that legacy, and how it connects to the current national reckoning with race, Dr. Amt joins us, along with her colleague and a great friend of Midday, Dr. Terry Anne Scott, an associate professor of American history at Hood. Dr. Scott also directs the college's African American Studies program, and she has been researching a book to be published this fall on the history of lynching. Last August, she published this article about lynching in Truthout, the non-profit news platform.

Dr. Amt and Dr. Scott join us today on Zoom.

________________________________________________________________________