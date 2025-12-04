Raising a Child with a Disability—A New Resource for Families

Raising a child with a disability is a journey marked by love, resilience, and hope — but it also brings complex challenges that can feel overwhelming. Parents are navigating unfamiliar systems, advocating fiercely for services, and making critical decisions — all without a roadmap. We are pleased to provide families with a new resource and roadmap. Join Dr. Brad Schlaggar, president and CEO of Kennedy Krieger Institute and his guests Dr. Mary Leppert and Maureen van Stone, as they discuss the Maryland Guide for Families of Children with Disabilities.

Resource: Maryland Guide for Families of Children with Disabilities