Reflecting on Progress: 30 Episodes of Insights into Your Child's Brain

Join us for the 30th episode of Your Child’s Brain. In this episode, we reflect back on the topics that we discussed over the past 2 ½ years and talk about the progress that has been made in understanding and treating disorders of the developing brain and nervous system. Dr. Brad Schlaggar, president and CEO of Kennedy Krieger, is joined by his colleague Dr. Ali Fatemi, a pediatric neurologist and neuroscientist, who, in addition to serving as Chief Medical Officer at Kennedy Krieger, holds the Blum-Moser Endowed Chair in Pediatric Neurology at Kennedy Krieger, and leads the Moser Center for Leukodystrophies at Kennedy Krieger. Dr. Fatemi is also professor of neurology and pediatrics at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine.

Links to visit:

Rare Disease Network

https://www.rarediseasesnetwork.org

National Organization for Rare Disorders (NORD)

https://rarediseases.org/

Eunice Kennedy Shriver Intellectual & Developmental Disabilities Research Centers (EKS-IDDRCs)

https://www.nichd.nih.gov/research/supported/eksiddrc

Kennedy Krieger Intellectual & Developmental Disabilities Research Center

https://www.kennedykrieger.org/iddrc