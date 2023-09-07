How does the brain communicate with the rest of the body? One critically important way for that communication to happen is via the spinal cord, a really complex bundle of nerve cells and fibers, embedded in a canal that is protected by our spinal columns. The spinal cord makes it possible for information to flow from the brain to the rest of the body and for information from the body to flow up the brain.

September is Spinal Cord Awareness Month and we are pleased to be discussing this important topic.

Dr. Brad Schlaggar, CEO and President of Kennedy Krieger is joined with two of his colleagues.

Dr. Cristina Sadowsky, a physiatrist, is the clinical director for the International Center for Spinal Cord Injury at Kennedy Krieger. She is also an Associate Professor in the Department of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation at The Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine.

Dr. Rebecca Martin , an occupational therapist, is the Manager of Clinical Education and Training at the International Center for Spinal Cord Injury at Kennedy Krieger. She is an assistant professor at The Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine in the Department of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation.



He is also joined today by a good friend and special guest. Van Brooks. Van is the founder and Executive Director of the Safe Alternative Foundation for Education. SAFE, for short, is a non-profit organization in West Baltimore that believes that all students should have access to a quality education and the resources and opportunities that will assist them in achieving their goals. SAFE provides afterschool, weekend, and summer learning educational opportunities through vocational programs that provide real world application as well as exposing students to the world outside of their community. Van was one of the very first patients in our International Center for Spinal Cord Injury, 18 years ago. In addition, he is a member of Kennedy Krieger Institute's Board of Directors.

Links to visit:

International Center for Spinal Cord Injury at Kennedy Krieger - SpinalCordRecovery.org

Safe Alternative Foundation for Education - Safealternative.org