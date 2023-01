On this episode of Your Child’s Brain, Dr. Bradley Schlaggar, president and CEO of Kennedy Krieger Institute, welcomes Dr. Amy Bastian, chief science officer and director of the Center for Movement Studies at Kennedy Krieger to discuss pediatric clinical research as a way forward to better care and to developing treatments for childhood disorders and injuries.

Links to visit:

https://clinicaltrials.gov/

https://www.kennedykrieger.org/research/participate-in-research