How Are Public Schools Preparing for AI?

Host Jason Michael Perry sits down with Dawn Shirey, Director of Virtual Learning and Instructional Technology for Baltimore City Public Schools , to explore how one of the nation’s largest urban school systems is preparing teachers and students for the age of AI. They discuss the district’s new AI Guidance, how teachers are learning prompt-writing and responsible tool use, and why Baltimore chose a flexible, evolving framework instead of strict policy.

They also talk about how students and parents are responding to tools like Microsoft Copilot and Google Gemini, and what’s ahead with the district’s upcoming Day of AI — a hands-on event designed to make artificial intelligence accessible, understandable, and empowering for both educators and learners.

Podcast Notes & Links:

Subscribe & Contact

Subscribe to the Thoughts on Tech & Things newsletter: jasonmperry.com/newsletter

Send feedback, questions, or guest suggestions: jasonmperry.com/contact

Credits

Thanks to the team at WYPR, producer Sam Bermas-Dawes, and Myrna Martinez, Head of Operations and Marketing at PerryLabs.