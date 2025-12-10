2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
Thoughts on Tech & Things

How Are Public Schools Preparing for AI?

By Jason Michael Perry
Published December 10, 2025 at 2:13 PM EST
Ways To Subscribe

Host Jason Michael Perry sits down with Dawn Shirey, Director of Virtual Learning and Instructional Technology for Baltimore City Public Schools, to explore how one of the nation’s largest urban school systems is preparing teachers and students for the age of AI. They discuss the district’s new AI Guidance, how teachers are learning prompt-writing and responsible tool use, and why Baltimore chose a flexible, evolving framework instead of strict policy.

They also talk about how students and parents are responding to tools like Microsoft Copilot and Google Gemini, and what’s ahead with the district’s upcoming Day of AI — a hands-on event designed to make artificial intelligence accessible, understandable, and empowering for both educators and learners.

Podcast Notes & Links:

Subscribe & Contact

Subscribe to the Thoughts on Tech & Things newsletter: jasonmperry.com/newsletter

Send feedback, questions, or guest suggestions: jasonmperry.com/contact

Credits

Thanks to the team at WYPR, producer Sam Bermas-Dawes, and Myrna Martinez, Head of Operations and Marketing at PerryLabs.

Tags
Thoughts on Tech & Things Artificial Intelligencepublic schools
Jason Michael Perry
Jason Michael Perry is the Founder and Chief AI Officer of PerryLabs, an AI consulting company guiding organizations in adopting emerging technologies and artificial intelligence through strategy, development, and intelligent systems. With more than 20 years of experience, Jason has been recognized as a trusted leader driving innovation across startups, government agencies, and Fortune 50 companies.
