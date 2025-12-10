How Are Public Schools Preparing for AI?
Host Jason Michael Perry sits down with Dawn Shirey, Director of Virtual Learning and Instructional Technology for Baltimore City Public Schools, to explore how one of the nation’s largest urban school systems is preparing teachers and students for the age of AI. They discuss the district’s new AI Guidance, how teachers are learning prompt-writing and responsible tool use, and why Baltimore chose a flexible, evolving framework instead of strict policy.
They also talk about how students and parents are responding to tools like Microsoft Copilot and Google Gemini, and what’s ahead with the district’s upcoming Day of AI — a hands-on event designed to make artificial intelligence accessible, understandable, and empowering for both educators and learners.
Podcast Notes & Links:
- AI Guidance Overview – Baltimore City Schools
- Google Gemini and Gems for Education – Google
- Microsoft Copilot for Education – Microsoft
- AI Detector Flags Declaration of Independence as AI-Generated – Reddit
- Student Falsely Flagged “39–100% AI-Generated” Essay – Reddit
- AI Tools for Students – OpenAI
- ChatGPT Plus Now Free for College Students – Forbes
- ChatGPT for Teachers – OpenAI
- AI Chatbot Surveillance Tools Watching Kids in Class – Bloomberg
- Waymo Announces Expansion to Baltimore – WBAL
- Waymo Robotaxi Drives Through Active Police Standoff – Instagram
Credits
Thanks to the team at WYPR, producer Sam Bermas-Dawes, and Myrna Martinez, Head of Operations and Marketing at PerryLabs.