Thoughts on Tech & Things

Are Smart Glasses the Next Smartphone?

By Jason Michael Perry
Published October 29, 2025 at 1:57 PM EDT
Host Jason Michael Perry sits down with Will Gee, founder and CEO of Balti Virtual, to unpack the mixed-reality moment: the sudden wave of headsets and AI-powered glasses from Meta, Apple, Samsung, and Amazon.

They talk about the roadblocks still ahead, the social stigma left over from Google Glass, and what it might take for wearables to truly replace the smartphone. Along the way, Will shares his perspective as an early XR pioneer building creative and practical applications for this new wave of immersive technology.

Podcast Notes & Links

Credits

Thanks to the team at WYPR, producer Sam Bermas-Dawes, and Myrna Martinez, Head of Operations and Marketing at PerryLabs.

Jason Michael Perry
Jason Michael Perry is the Founder and Chief AI Officer of PerryLabs, an AI consulting company guiding organizations in adopting emerging technologies and artificial intelligence through strategy, development, and intelligent systems. With more than 20 years of experience, Jason has been recognized as a trusted leader driving innovation across startups, government agencies, and Fortune 50 companies.
