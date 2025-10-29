Are Smart Glasses the Next Smartphone?

Host Jason Michael Perry sits down with Will Gee, founder and CEO of Balti Virtual, to unpack the mixed-reality moment: the sudden wave of headsets and AI-powered glasses from Meta, Apple, Samsung, and Amazon.

They talk about the roadblocks still ahead, the social stigma left over from Google Glass, and what it might take for wearables to truly replace the smartphone. Along the way, Will shares his perspective as an early XR pioneer building creative and practical applications for this new wave of immersive technology.

Podcast Notes & Links

Subscribe & Contact

Subscribe to the Thoughts on Tech & Things newsletter: jasonmperry.com/newsletter

Send feedback, questions, or guest suggestions: jasonmperry.com/contact

Credits

Thanks to the team at WYPR, producer Sam Bermas-Dawes, and Myrna Martinez, Head of Operations and Marketing at PerryLabs.