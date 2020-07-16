© 2021 WYPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
soundtalespodca.jpg
Sound Tales

Sound Tales is stories, songs and sounds that spark children’s imagination, made 100% by the human voice. Slow down the pace, take a breath, and listen with your full attention. Kids can move and imagine or sit quietly and reflect. Sound Tales is for long rides, cooking dinner, play dates and bed time. Parent and kid approved!

  • Episode05-AntColony.png
    WYPR Podcast
    Sound Tales: Into the Light, Part 1
    Sound Tales: Into the Light takes a deep dive into the world of Ants. A minor worker named W5 dreams of life on the surface while navigating the unbending…
  • Episode4-Forest.png
    WYPR Podcast
    Sound Tales: The Journey Home, Part 4
    Sound Tales: The Journey Home is a four part adventure that immerses the listener in the epic journey of Sachi the Tree Frog and his loyal companion Billy…
  • Episode03-River.png
    WYPR Podcast
    Sound Tales: The Journey Home, Part 3
    This is the third episode of the Sound Tales podcast and Part 3 of The Journey Home story. Check out www.soundtalespodcast.com for more info on the pod.…
  • Episode02-OldFrog.jpg
    WYPR Podcast
    Sound Tales: The Journey Home, Part 2
    This is the second episode of the Sound Tales podcast and Part 2 of The Journey Home story. Check out www.soundtalespodcast.com for more info on the pod.…
  • Episode01-Billy.jpg
    WYPR Podcast
    The Journey Home, Pt 1
    This is the first episode of the Sound Tales podcast and Part 1 of The Journey Home story. Check out www.soundtalespodcast.com for more info on the pod.…