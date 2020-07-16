Sound Tales
Sound Tales is stories, songs and sounds that spark children’s imagination, made 100% by the human voice. Slow down the pace, take a breath, and listen with your full attention. Kids can move and imagine or sit quietly and reflect. Sound Tales is for long rides, cooking dinner, play dates and bed time. Parent and kid approved!
-
Sound Tales: Into the Light, Part 1Sound Tales: Into the Light takes a deep dive into the world of Ants. A minor worker named W5 dreams of life on the surface while navigating the unbending…
-
Sound Tales: The Journey Home is a four part adventure that immerses the listener in the epic journey of Sachi the Tree Frog and his loyal companion Billy…
-
This is the third episode of the Sound Tales podcast and Part 3 of The Journey Home story. Check out www.soundtalespodcast.com for more info on the pod.…
-
This is the second episode of the Sound Tales podcast and Part 2 of The Journey Home story. Check out www.soundtalespodcast.com for more info on the pod.…
-
This is the first episode of the Sound Tales podcast and Part 1 of The Journey Home story. Check out www.soundtalespodcast.com for more info on the pod.…