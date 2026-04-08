2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
© 2026 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Poe Theatre on the Air

Some Words with a Mummy

By The National Edgar Allan Poe Theatre
Published April 8, 2026 at 8:39 AM EDT
Ways To Subscribe

This episode of Poe Theatre on the Air presents one Poe’s comedic stories, “Some Words with a Mummy,” sponsored in part by a generous donation from Kurt Gustafson and family. The story recounts a conversation with a mummy revived in modern times, and how modern accomplishments don’t exactly measure up against the achievements of ancient Egyptians.

“Some Words with a Mummy” was written by Kris Faatz, and directed by Alex Zavistovich, with the voices of Adam R. Adkins, Sarah Bella Joyce, and Alex Zavistovich. Poe Theatre on the Air theme by Gregg Martin, with special Space Fanfare music courtesy of humanoide9000 (Space Fanfare - Cinematic Orchestral Music [Star Trek Inspired] by – https://freesound.org/s/744049/ – License: Attribution 4.0).

As a reminder, May 16th is the fifth annual 24-hour Doomsday Edgar Allan Poe readathon, with guest readers including state delegates, city councilmembers and WYPR’s own Maxie Jackson. Streamed on YouTube and hosted by In the Dark Circus Arts in Baltimore’s historic Pigtown neighborhood, this year’s event received a certificate of recognition from Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott.

Poe Theatre on the Air
The National Edgar Allan Poe Theatre
See stories by The National Edgar Allan Poe Theatre