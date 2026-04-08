This episode of Poe Theatre on the Air presents one Poe’s comedic stories, “Some Words with a Mummy,” sponsored in part by a generous donation from Kurt Gustafson and family. The story recounts a conversation with a mummy revived in modern times, and how modern accomplishments don’t exactly measure up against the achievements of ancient Egyptians.

“Some Words with a Mummy” was written by Kris Faatz, and directed by Alex Zavistovich, with the voices of Adam R. Adkins, Sarah Bella Joyce, and Alex Zavistovich. Poe Theatre on the Air theme by Gregg Martin, with special Space Fanfare music courtesy of humanoide9000 (Space Fanfare - Cinematic Orchestral Music [Star Trek Inspired] by – https://freesound.org/s/744049/ – License: Attribution 4.0).

As a reminder, May 16th is the fifth annual 24-hour Doomsday Edgar Allan Poe readathon, with guest readers including state delegates, city councilmembers and WYPR’s own Maxie Jackson. Streamed on YouTube and hosted by In the Dark Circus Arts in Baltimore’s historic Pigtown neighborhood, this year’s event received a certificate of recognition from Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott.