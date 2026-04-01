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Know It All

New Hollywood: Why the 1970s Changed Movies Forever

By Students at the Community College of Baltimore County
Published April 1, 2026 at 8:00 AM EDT
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Know It All: New Hollywood: Why the 1970s Changed Movies Forever

In this episode of Know-It-All, CCBC student Gabe Corpuz explores why the 1970s became one of the most influential decades in American film history. During this era, often called New Hollywood, filmmakers gained unprecedented creative control as studios struggled financially and audiences demanded more complex storytelling.

Directors like Francis Ford Coppola, Martin Scorsese and Stanley Kubrick began creating films that reflected the uncertainty of the era — shaped by events like the Vietnam War and Watergate. Movies such as Taxi Driver and The Godfather introduced morally complicated characters and stories that challenged audiences rather than offering simple answers.

At the same time, the decade gave rise to the modern blockbuster with films like Jaws and Star Wars, which transformed moviegoing into a major cultural event and helped establish the summer blockbuster season. From psychological horror like The Exorcist to experimental science fiction like Close Encounters of the Third Kind, the 1970s pushed Hollywood to experiment with new styles and genres.

Even today, filmmakers regularly look back to this era for inspiration, making the 1970s one of the most important turning points in the history of American cinema.

About the Host:

Gabe Corpuz is a student at the Community College of Baltimore County with a strong interest in film, storytelling, and media culture. Gabe enjoys exploring how movies reflect social change and how directors shape the way audiences experience stories on screen. This episode reflects a growing passion for film history and creative media production.

Sources Featured in This Episode:

Music Credit:

Intro and outro music: “Soul Groove” by Josh Woodward. Licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 License. www.joshwoodward.com

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Students at the Community College of Baltimore County
Produced by CCBC's New Media Collective and ForReal Media
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