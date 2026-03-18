Blockbuster Syndrome: Why Hollywood Keeps Repeating Itself

In this episode of Know-It-All, CCBC student Ka’Ryn Boyd explores “Blockbuster Syndrome,” the film industry’s growing reliance on sequels, franchises, and familiar story formulas. While blockbuster films like Marvel and Fast & Furious dominate the box office, Boyd explains how this repetition traces back to the success of 1970s hits like Jaws and Star Wars, which reshaped Hollywood’s business model.

Drawing on film scholarship, the episode examines how risk-averse studio strategies can sideline originality, limit opportunities for new voices, and shape the kinds of stories audiences see. Boyd ultimately asks whether today’s moviegoers are choosing what they want to watch — or what studios assume will sell.

About the Host:

Ka’Ryn Boyd is a Communications major at the Community College of Baltimore County exploring career paths within the field, with growing interests in fashion and media creativity. This episode reflects her love of franchise films alongside her curiosity about how Hollywood’s business decisions influence storytelling and audience experience.

Sources Featured in This Episode:

Cornea, Christine. Science Fiction Cinema: Between Fantasy and Reality. Cambridge University Press. https://www.cambridge.org/core/books/science-fiction-cinema

🎵 Music Credit: