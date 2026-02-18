The Social Shift: How Online Platforms Changed Everything

In this episode of Know-It-All, CCBC student Emmanuela Badjoko explores the surprising history of social media and how it evolved from niche profile-based websites in the 1990s into the powerful media ecosystems we live in today. Drawing from Jack Lule’s Understanding Media and Culture in the 2020s, Emmanuela traces key developments in platforms like MySpace, Facebook and TikTok, and examines how algorithms now shape our media habits, influence culture and even impact our understanding of the world.

About the Host:

Emmanuela Badjoko is a student at the Community College of Baltimore County majoring in Mass Communication. She is passionate about media history, digital culture, and the role of platforms in shaping public opinion. This episode reflects her curiosity about how technological shifts influence the way we consume and understand information.

Sources Featured in This Episode:

Lule, J. (2023). Understanding Media and Culture in the 2020s: An Introduction to Mass Communication (3rd ed.). FlatWorld.

Music Credit:

Intro and outro music: “Soul Groove” by Josh Woodward. Licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 License. www.joshwoodward.com