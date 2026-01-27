2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
Know It All

Fear Her: The Rise of Women in Horror

By Students at the Community College of Baltimore County
Published January 27, 2026 at 3:30 PM EST
Ways To Subscribe

In this episode of Know-It-All, CCBC student Yasmin Movahedi explores how the horror genre has evolved in its portrayal of women. From early depictions of helpless damsels to the emergence of the “final girl,” and the complex, empowered female characters in today’s psychological horror, Yasmin examines what these shifts reveal about culture and gender. Through examples from films like Carrie, The Babadook, and Midsommar, this episode unpacks how horror has both reflected and challenged societal ideas about femininity, trauma, and strength.

About the Host: Yasmin Movahedi is a student at the Community College of Baltimore County majoring in Media Studies. Her interests lie in storytelling, feminism, and how media both shapes and reflects our understanding of gender. This episode is part of her ongoing exploration of genre, identity, and film.

Sources Featured in This Episode:

Clover, Carol J. Men, Women, and Chainsaws: Gender in the Modern Horror Film

Films cited include: King Kong (1933), Psycho (1960), Halloween (1978), Carrie (1976), Texas Chainsaw Massacre (1974), Jennifer’s Body (2009), The Babadook (2014), Hereditary (2018), Midsommar (2019)

Produced by CCBC's New Media Collective and ForReal Media
