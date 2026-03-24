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Five Minutes of Baltimore History

Hansa House

By Johns Hopkins,
Lisa Morgan
Published March 24, 2026 at 5:00 PM EDT
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Hansa House on Charles Street in downtown Baltimore. The Beaux-Arts era historical-revival building housed the Baltimore offices of the North German Lloyd Steamship Company and was erected in 1912.
Baltimore Heritage
Hansa House on Charles Street in downtown Baltimore. The Beaux-Arts era historical-revival building housed the Baltimore offices of the North German Lloyd Steamship Company and was erected in 1912.

Hansa House, a favorite Beaux-Arts era historical-revival building housed the Baltimore offices of the North German Lloyd Steamship Company, a decidedly up-to-date modern enterprise when this building was erected in 1912. Its site, adjacent to the Baltimore Savings Bank testified to the importance of German immigration to Baltimore in the early 20th century. To prevent said immigrants from being too homesick, Hansa Haus resembled a half-timbered 16th-century German Rathaus, perhaps the Zwicken in Halberstadt.

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Five Minutes of Baltimore History Baltimore Heritagehistory
Johns Hopkins
Johns Hopkins has been the director of Baltimore Heritage since 2003, working to preserve historic places and revitalize historic neighborhood in Baltimore.
See stories by Johns Hopkins
Lisa Morgan
Lisa Morgan covered the local arts community as co-creator and host of WYPR’s award-winning program The Signal from 2004 to 2015. She has created and produced many programs for WYPR, including news stories, features, commentaries, and audio documentaries. She taught audio production at Goucher College and has done voice-over work for a variety of clients. The Weekly Reader is her latest project.
See stories by Lisa Morgan