2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
© 2026 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Five Minutes of Baltimore History

The Baltimore Harbor Tunnel

By Johns Hopkins,
Lisa Morgan
Published January 13, 2026 at 12:49 PM EST
Ways To Subscribe
The Entrance to the Baltimore Harbor Tunnel, which opened in 1957.
Baltimore Heritage
The Entrance to the Baltimore Harbor Tunnel, which opened in 1957.

The Baltimore harbor Tunnel is a 1.4-mile, four-lane tunnel opened in November 1957. Designated I-895, the facility crosses under the Patapsco River and connects major north/south highways and many arterial routes in Baltimore City's industrial sections. Including the tunnel and approach roadways, the facility is approximately 18.5 miles in length.

When dedicated, the tunnel was the 5th longest underwater vehicular tunnel in the world, and it was considered an engineering marvel.

Tags
Five Minutes of Baltimore History Baltimore HeritagePatapsco Riverhistory
Johns Hopkins
Johns Hopkins has been the director of Baltimore Heritage since 2003, working to preserve historic places and revitalize historic neighborhood in Baltimore.
See stories by Johns Hopkins
Lisa Morgan
Lisa Morgan covered the local arts community as co-creator and host of WYPR’s award-winning program The Signal from 2004 to 2015. She has created and produced many programs for WYPR, including news stories, features, commentaries, and audio documentaries. She taught audio production at Goucher College and has done voice-over work for a variety of clients. The Weekly Reader is her latest project.
See stories by Lisa Morgan