The Baltimore harbor Tunnel is a 1.4-mile, four-lane tunnel opened in November 1957. Designated I-895, the facility crosses under the Patapsco River and connects major north/south highways and many arterial routes in Baltimore City's industrial sections. Including the tunnel and approach roadways, the facility is approximately 18.5 miles in length.

When dedicated, the tunnel was the 5th longest underwater vehicular tunnel in the world, and it was considered an engineering marvel.