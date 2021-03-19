Choral Arts Classics 14th Season 2016-2017

September 27, 2016 9:00 pm

The Fauré Requiem: One of the most popular Requiem settings in the repertory, Fauré’s elegant setting of the Requiem Mass focuses on solace and comfort in a time of grief. This is a Requiem devoid of fire and brimstone. Rather, it offers soothing consolation. Ray Sprenkle joins Tom for a conversation about one of the world’s most popular pieces of choral music.

October 25, 2016 9:00 pm

The Duruflé Requiem: In addition to Fauré’s sublime setting of the Requiem, the setting by another of France’s most well-known composers, Maurice Duruflé, stands as a wonderful monument to hope and comfort. Ray Sprenkle returns to comment on this great choral masterpiece, which draws its musical inspiration from ancient chant.

December 6, 2016 Special Time: 7:30 pm

Christmas with Choral Arts: Live Broadcast from the Baltimore Basilica Andy Bienstock hosts, and Tom Hall conducts the Choral Arts Chorus & Orchestra in this live broadcast of one of Baltimore's most beloved holiday concerts.

January 31, 2017 9:00 pm

50 Years of Choral Arts: A retrospective look and listen to the music that Choral Arts performed on its 50th Anniversary Concert (March 20, 2016), including Mozart’s famous Requiem. Tom talks to composer James Lee, III, from whom Choral Arts commissioned a motet to celebrate their half century milestone. James explains how he approached the compositional challenges of his boisterous and compelling a cappella piece, Hallelu Yah!

February 28, 2017 9:00 pm

Tom’s Grand Finale: After 14 seasons, Choral Arts Classics comes to a close as Tom Hall prepares to pass the baton to the organization he has loved and led for 35 years. Tom’s last concert will be on Saturday, March 11, 2017. On this final edition of Choral Arts Classics, Tom shares some of his favorite music that he's performed with the Chorus and Orchestra over the years.

Choral Arts Classics is a joint production of the Baltimore Choral Arts Society and WYPR Radio.