Baltimore Public Media Announces Schedule Changes to WYPR Supported by Growing Local News Coverage and Programming

BALTIMORE, MD— Effective Monday, April 6, Baltimore Public Media launches a comprehensive update to WYPR's daily programming schedule , deepening local coverage and integrating news throughout the listening day.

"This new schedule aligns with Baltimore Public Media's mission to connect, inform, and enrich the voices and communities of Baltimore and the world," said Programming Director Maxie Jackson." From Annapolis to Frederick and beyond, programming additions like the BBC Newshour bring international perspectives to the global community that calls Maryland home, while a new approach to shifts empowers our on-air talent to deepen their engagement with local journalism as they host NPR's flagship news programs."

Listeners should expect to hear familiar voices during new times. Most notably, Erica Kane is being promoted to the weekday host of All Things Considered. Kane brings a passion for radio's power to serve Baltimore communities and 20 years of experience in media journalism at outlets including WEAA, WMAR, and WPGC. “I’m honored to step into this role at WYPR and to connect with listeners across Baltimore and beyond. Radio has always been a powerful tool for building understanding and amplifying voices, and I’m excited to help tell the stories that matter most to our communities each day,” Kane shared.

Taylor Holbrooks, who joined WYPR in December 2024, continues to guide listeners through the start of their day, hosting Morning Edition. In the early afternoons, Gabe Ortis and Shawn Murphy host an updated roster of programs designed to foreground breaking news during the week and offer curated arts, culture, and lifelong learning content on the weekends.

Beginning April 10, News Director Mat Bush will host the live WYPR News Roundup every Friday at 2:00pm, spotlighting the news, events, and issues that matter most to communities across Maryland. Baltimore Public Media is also expanding its portfolio of podcast and digital content. Building on the fall 2025 debuts of Five Minutes of Baltimore Histories and Thoughts on Tech and Things, the award-winning mini-series Pass the Mic becomes a full-feature weekly show with support from the T. Rowe Price Foundation. This spring, in commemoration of the semiquincentennial of the American Revolution, a new podcast on Maryland history will bring listeners on a journey through the triumphs and tragedies that have shaped the state's ongoing pursuit of liberty and freedom for all.

"These new projects would not be possible without an expanded creative team, including the recent additions of Executive Producer Amy Walters, formerly of National Public Radio and Al Jazeera Media Network; Senior Producer Malarie Pinkard-Pierre; Producer Elizabeth Nonemaker, formerly Executive Producer of Podcasts at WQXR; and SeniorPodcast Producer Mark Gunnery," said Jackson. "This growth would not be possible without our members, who have stepped up in a major way since the dissolution of the Corporation for Public Broadcasting. We're seeing historic levels of engagement in our fundraising drives and translating that investment into action and expanded options for our audiences."

As WYPR builds its portfolio of digital and short-form content, dedicated listeners will continue to enjoy beloved voices, Sheilah Kast and Tom Hall, serving as Host and Senior News Analyst, respectively." Kast and Hall areemblematicof WYPR and will continue as community ambassadors and contributors.” With Hall having announced his retirement from hosting Midday in December 2025, the flagship program concludes Thursday, April 2. The next evolution of WYPR's trusted space for commentary, debate, and civic engagement will debut with a new host and responsive format in the coming months.

"Every element of this schedule reflects our commitment to being present wherever Marylanders are—and whenever they tune in," says Chief of Content, Danyell Irby. "From the morning drive to late-night listening, from your radio to your podcast feed, Baltimore Public Media is investing in the stories and voices that connect this community to itself and to the world. We're proud of what we're building, and we're just getting started," Irby added.

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