Rep. Eric Swalwell suspends his bid for California governor amid assault allegations
U.S. Rep. Eric Swalwell is suspending his campaign for governor of California, as he faces allegations of sexual assault and misconduct.
Copyright 2026 NPR
U.S. Rep. Eric Swalwell is suspending his campaign for governor of California, as he faces allegations of sexual assault and misconduct.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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